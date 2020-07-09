Dr. Harvey Alter, a resident of Frederick, MD (since 1997), and an environmental chemist internationally known for his work in solid and hazardous waste management, died on June 27, 2020 at the age of 87. He combined his Ph.D. in chemistry with science, technology and public policy to address what most people discard-municipal and hazardous waste. He served five years on the County's Solid Waste Advisory Committee. Dr. Alter lectured all over the world and published extensively in the scientific literature: three books, about 130 technical articles, and several dozen magazine and newspaper pieces. He served on several government and industry advisory committees, particularly on municipal solid waste and hazardous waste management, including chairing a recycling task force for former Governor Schaeffer of Maryland. He served on three Maryland gubernatorial advisory panels, two County, and several national for EPA, DoD and NSF. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Alter graduated from Queens College, CUNY and went on to receive M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Cincinnati. He began his career with the Bakelite Company in Bound Brook, NJ and then rose from bench chemist to vice-president of a corporate research laboratory in several posts with the Gillette Company. Dr. Alter established his "garbage" career in environmental sciences with the former not-for-profit National Center for Resource Recovery. Later, he worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where he managed environmental and natural resource public policy issues. For many years, Alter represented various industry groups before the UN Basel Convention on the Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal. For most of this period, he headed the industry delegation to the Convention and chaired the overseeing committee of the International Chamber of Commerce. He also took a prominent role in the corresponding work of the Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In his career he served as Adjunct Professor at both the American University and the University of Maryland University College where he taught graduate courses in environmental and technology management. He also taught adjunct at Frederick Community College and pro bono for their Institute for Learning in Retirement. Dr. Alter was a member of the Cosmos Club of Washington, DC, a member of the Washington Academy of Science, past President of the Chemical Society of Washington, a Fellow of ASTM and recipient of their Award of Merit for his contributions to standards setting for recycling. In his later years he was on the Board of Directors of his condominium. His death was preceded by that of Cora, his adored wife of 56 plus years, in 2013. Dr. Alter is survived by his daughters Juli Betts of Cary, North Carolina, and Lisa Winstel, of Clarksburg, MD, and her husband, grandchildren Blair and Zoey Betts and Madeline and Peter Winstel, his brother Burton Alter, sister Phyllis White and his in-laws, Roger and Diana Wolff of Palos Verde, CA. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his honor to one of the following: Horse and Buddy Therapeutic Riding www.horseandbuddy.org/donate
Caregiver Action Network www.caregiveraction.org
Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven Connecticut www.csknewhaven.org