Harvey Brook Whetzel, 78, of Knoxville died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Ruby Whetzel for 19 years, but they were together for many years.



Born August 3, 1940 in Rockingham County, VA, he was the son of the late Basil Brook and Mazie (Albright) Whetzel.



Harvey worked in the building maintenance department at Canam Steel in Point of Rocks for 43 years, retiring in 2009.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Teresa Dranch (Kevin) and Kristy Kitchen; step-son, Larry Kitchen (Bonnie), two step-daughters, Roxanna Slick and Diana Brunner (Charles); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Polly Cutsail, Bud Whetzel, Rodney Whetzel, Debbie Mills, and Mike Whetzel.



He was predeceased by a son, James Robert Brook Whetzel; step-son, Brian Kitchen; and a brother, James Whetzel.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.