Mr. Harvey Lloyd Toney, 93, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Martha Toney, who passed Jan. 5, 1990.Born in Hollytree, Alabama, Harvey was the son of the late Harvey H. and Maude Toney. Harvey grew up on a farm, intending to be a farmer when he was young; he was always a very hard worker. Harvey answered his Country's call during the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany, which was where he met Martha. After Harvey's military service, they lived briefly in Alabama before Harvey began his career with the Federal Government. He worked at the Pentagon and at the Fort Detrick East Coast Relay. He loved gardening, and he always enjoyed telling stories about growing up in Alabama.Mr. Toney is survived by a sister, Margree Lewis; two sons, Pat Toney & wife Sherry, and Russell Toney & wife Jay; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Toney, Joshua Toney & wife April, Russell Toney II & wife Megan, Emily Toney, Sabrina Toney, Jackson Toney, and Katelynn Toney; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Savannah, Kinley, and Leah, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to his loving wife, Martha, Mr. Toney was preceded in death by his sister, Iva Toney.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6th in the Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.