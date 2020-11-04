1/1
Harvey Toney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Harvey Lloyd Toney, 93, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Martha Toney, who passed Jan. 5, 1990.

Born in Hollytree, Alabama, Harvey was the son of the late Harvey H. and Maude Toney. Harvey grew up on a farm, intending to be a farmer when he was young; he was always a very hard worker. Harvey answered his Country's call during the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany, which was where he met Martha. After Harvey's military service, they lived briefly in Alabama before Harvey began his career with the Federal Government. He worked at the Pentagon and at the Fort Detrick East Coast Relay. He loved gardening, and he always enjoyed telling stories about growing up in Alabama.

Mr. Toney is survived by a sister, Margree Lewis; two sons, Pat Toney & wife Sherry, and Russell Toney & wife Jay; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Toney, Joshua Toney & wife April, Russell Toney II & wife Megan, Emily Toney, Sabrina Toney, Jackson Toney, and Katelynn Toney; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Savannah, Kinley, and Leah, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to his loving wife, Martha, Mr. Toney was preceded in death by his sister, Iva Toney.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6th in the Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Services Resthaven Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved