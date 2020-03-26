|
Hazel Janet Fletcher, age 88, of Boonsboro, Md. passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.
She was born July 4, 1931, in Midland to James Gordon and Janet Carmichael (McKinley) Muir. She graduated from Frostburg High School and worked at a bank in Kensington, MD. She married Harold Clyde Fletcher on January 21, 1958 in Germantown.
She became a stay at home mom a few years after marriage and was a lifelong member of Neelsville Presbyterian Church. Hazel truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, gardening, reading and babysitting. She volunteered at the YMCA, Meals on Wheels and Neelsville Presbyterian Church working with children. She was a quiet person by nature, yet had an uncanny ability to reach people, especially children in a deep and loving way.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Smarte, son, Harold C. Fletcher Jr. (wife, Vangie Regina), grandchildren Dustin Thomason, Margaret Harrington (husband Mark), Elizabeth Fletcher, Samantha Smarte and sister Janet Harding as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private burial will be held at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Road, Germantown, Maryland 20876.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020