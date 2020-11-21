Hazel Monroe More', age 88, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away at home on 20 November 2020. She was born on August 30, 1932 in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Sidney Monroe and Viola Bryan Monroe, and granddaughter of John Nickolas and Margaret Martin Monroe and Reuben Lee, and Myrtle Fitzgerald. Four brothers and three sisters preceded Hazel in death, Richard, Robert, Mickey, and Russell Monroe, Myrtle Blankenship, Elizabeth "Libby" Perkins, and Dorothy Humphrey. She was the loving wife of Daniel Phillips More' for 61 years who preceded her in death on May 28, 2013 at age 82. She is survived by daughter Debbie and companion John Schroeder of Mount Airy; son Danny and Wife Cindy of Pikesville, granddaughter Stephanie Jensen and husband Jeff of New Market, and great grandchildren Drew and Evan Nibeck and Ella, Autumn, and Miles Jensen.
Hazel worked for the Operations Research Office, Department of the Army for thirteen years. She then worked for Fairchild Industries for twenty-three years serving in both the Technical Information Department and Industrial Security. After retirement at age 55, Hazel and her husband performed missionary work for 21 years, working in the flood areas in Illinois, Mississippi, and Virginia. They also helped with repair of local churches in Maryland and Virginia and delivered 50-pound sacks of potatoes through the "Spuds on Wheels Seeds of God Love" potato project to those in need in Frederick County. Hazel was a certified lay speaker with the Baltimore and Washington United Methodist Church Conferences filling in for ministers in the pulpit during their absence. She was a member of both the Linganore United Methodist Church and Fairview Chapel and served on many committees. Hazel enjoyed arts and crafts, ceramics, and making Christmas tree ornaments for her family. She was an avid collector of teddy bears, porcelain dolls, and Precious Moments. She was especially fond of her cat Gabby. The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation for the home care and companionship provided by Lori Swiney with Dee and Nicole of Frederick Health Hospice. Due to the pandemic a private service will be held followed by interment at Laytonsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland 21701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
