Hazel Rae Emerson
Hazel Rae Emerson, 94, of Damascus, MD, passed on June 7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Hazel was born on February 23, 1926, the daughter of Albert Vernon and Debbie Ruth Harding, of Gaithersburg, MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Max Kelly Emerson. Hazel was preceded in death by her nine siblings.

A retiree of Montgomery County Public Schools, she worked as a school bus operator for many years and retired as an instructional classroom aide. For many years, Hazel was a member of the Gaithersburg Lioness Club. Her passions were gardening, shopping, antiquing, and Sunday dinners with her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Cecil (Dick) Emerson. She is survived by her son, Frank Emerson and his wife Sabrina Emerson of Myrtle Beach, SC, and her daughter Faye Emerson Rowe and husband Tim Rowe of Damascus, MD. She is survived by grandchildren, Deonna Hargrove, Dennis Emerson, Frank V. Emerson, J. Kelly Emerson, Brooke Rowe Gensch, and Brittany Rowe Sankar, along with her ten great grandchildren.

Hazel enjoyed her time spent at Myrtle Beach Estates where she participated in activities daily such as yoga, flower arranging, bingo, arts and crafts and spending time with her friends. She was a selfless person who always put her family and friends first.

A private family service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, her family felt she would love to enrich the lives of her friends at Myrtle Beach Estates. Contributions in her name may be made to Myrtle Beach Estates, Hazel Emerson Resident Enrichment, c/o Bryan Crawford, 3620 Happy Woods Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Nanie will be deeply missed. She was a joy to be with and will be remembered with love. May her memory be a blessing to everyone.
Arlene Greenspan
Friend
June 10, 2020
George and I are thinking about all of you during this time. We send our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Emerson's family.
Pat Bailey
Friend
