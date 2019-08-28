|
Ms. Hazel Marie Sexton, 88, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on August 26, 2019. She was the former wife of the late Arthur Sexton, who passed in 2012.
Born in Rural Retreat, Virginia, Hazel was the daughter of the late Milburn and Florence Meadows. She was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Sexton, Jr., and by three siblings, Mary Frye, Paul Meadows, and William Meadows. She is survived by five children, Shirley Lockwood, Florence Smith, Steve Sexton, Sr. & wife Pat, Anna Gibson & husband Eckel, and Katherine Walker; a sister, Bonnie Meadows; a brother, Harold Meadows & wife Dottie; 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She will also be remembered by her caregiver, Lori Ledford-Sellers, along with everyone at Active Day Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 31st at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019