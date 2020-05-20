Hazel Spring
1929 - 2020
Hazel Anne Spring, age 90, of Brunswick, died peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Braddock Heights. Born July 19, 1929 in Rockville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bessie Kelley. She was predeceased by her husband, William Edgar Spring, who died December 14, 2000.

Hazel was employed as a house keeper for the hospitality industry until she was 83 years old. She was a hard worker with the cleanest house in town. She loved her cats and her dogs.

Hazel is survived by her son Robert Spring and wife Ruth of Brunswick; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great great- grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by her daughter Bonnie M. Hildebrand in 2013; 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Vindobona Nursing Home for their excellent care and kindness shown to Hazel and her family during this difficult time.

Private graveside services will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Love, Care, and Concern Auxiliary at Vindobona Nursing Home, 6012 Jefferson Blvd. Frederick, MD. 21703

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
