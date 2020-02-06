|
Hazel Genevieve Davis Stultz, 90, of Myersville, Maryland, died at her home peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 24, 1929 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Philip Henry Davis and Mary Delia Pilkerton Davis. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late George William "Bill" Stultz, Jr. to whom she was married for 47 years. Together, they were blessed with eleven children.
Hazel's greatest joy was time spent with her children and their families, be it dinners together, singing around the piano, playing cards or telling stories and celebrating life events. Her home, including Sunday dinners, was open to all who loved her family. She had an individual relationship with each one of her 30 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. She never missed a birthday or an opportunity to send an article to one of them reflecting their special interests. She lovingly shared her wisdom and will continue to be honored as an inspiration to the family.
Hazel was a teacher in all her walks of life and she lived to serve others. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from the Maryland State Teachers College at Towson. She taught kindergarten in Frederick County for nearly 20 years. When her children were young, she was a volunteer leader of various 4-H groups. After her retirement, she volunteered at Liberty Elementary and Middletown Primary Schools where she served more than 1000 hours. She was an accomplished pianist and soprano singer and shared her gifts as an organist and choir member at St. Patrick's Church in Belvidere, NJ.
She had a profound love of the Lord. Hazel and her husband were a founding family of Holy Family Catholic Community. She was involved in her church communities, and she loved participating in her church friends' book clubs and their spirited conversations.
Surviving Hazel are her eleven children: Michael Stultz and Susanna Woodward of Frederick, MD; Peggy (Stultz) and Michael Larney of Belvidere, NJ; Cathy (Stultz) and Bill Hammon of Alcoa, TN; Joanne (Stultz) and Herman Wheeler of Middletown, MD; Teresa (Stultz) and Jeff DeCaro of Edgewater, MD; Barbara (Stultz) and Ed Gilliss of Towson, MD; Jerry and Sherri Stultz of Sparks, NV; Patricia (Stultz) Addington and Raney Miss of Myersville, MD; Betty Lynn (Stultz) and Bill Luhn of Boonsboro, MD; Philip and Nancy Stultz of Frederick, MD ; Mimi (Stultz) and Ron Reeser of Boonsboro, MD. Beloved family members who are deceased include son-in-law, Mac Ahalt and daughter-in-law, Vicky Stultz, both of Middletown, MD.
Hazel is also survived by two beloved sisters, Catherine Fowler and Mary Ann Burroughs, of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her sister Juliana "Judy" Vallandingham of Mechanicsville, MD.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14th from 2PM - 4PM and 7PM - 9PM at Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10AM at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD. A private interment will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Community at 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD, or to Thanks and Giving Campaign, at , or PO Box 1893, Memphis TN 38101-9950.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020