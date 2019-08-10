|
Helen Iline Butler, 90, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of the late Arlo Butler.
Born on August 29, 1928, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Austin Starr and Margaret Elizabeth (Humerick) Boyer. Iline worked at various nursing homes, in home health care and hospital facilities in Maryland and Florida. She was a member of the Eagles club in St. Augustine, FL, the American Legion Post #168 of Thurmont, the Benevolent and Fraternal Order of the Elks in Frederick, the AMVETS Post #7 of Thurmont and the Moose Lodge in Frederick, MD. She enjoyed playing board games and card games with friends and family. In her healthier years, she enjoyed going to hear her granddaughter singing karaoke. Iline also enjoyed working on word puzzles.
She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth R. Kerns-Daniels; sons, Clarence M. Norris II, James E. Norris and John C. Alligood; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3-4pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, PA, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD. A celebration of Iline's life will be held at 4pm on Friday.
Memorial donations may be made to the AMVETS #7, 26 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
