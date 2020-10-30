1/
Helen Claudine Goforth
Helen Claudine Goforth, 85, of Shepherdstown, WV passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.

She was born May 4, 1935 in Keevil, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Norman C. Gunter and Maddie Lee Gunter.

For 15 years-she had been an Administrative Assistant for Marriot Corporation.

She is survived by her daughters, Jill Goforth, of Annapolis, Maryland, Michele Moskowitz, of Shepherdstown, Dianne Sims, of Shallotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sara Sims, Nathan Sims, Joshua Moskowitz, Cory Moskowitz; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Gunter and Jerry Donald Gunter, both of Haddock, Georgia; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Elgin Gunter.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in private.

Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.

Please sign the online guestbook and view her obituary at www.mtstrider.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
