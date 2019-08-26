|
Helen Joyce Reed Evans (91), passed away at her home in Frederick, MD on August 18, 2019. She was born on June 14, 1928, and as a child, thought the flags flying for Flag Day were her late husband, Lt. Col Bill G. Evans, resided for decades in Alexandria, VA, where she was the glue that held the neighborhood together. The Chancery Court family exists to this day and will remember and celebrate her life and love.
She was the daughter of the late Col. Kenneth Hill Reed and Vera Weaver Reed, and was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Reed Cross of Melbourne, Fl.
She was the mother of Sharon Evans (and Bill) Thomas of Fredericksburg, VA; Rickard (and Jan) Evans of West Palm Beach, FL.; Rev. Sandi Evans (and David) Rogers of Frederick, MD; Kenneth Evans of Honolulu, HI; and bonus mom to (nephew) Gary (and Jane) Cross of Pacific Grove CA, Bob Small of Newport News, VA, Sherrie Evans of Richmond, VA and Susan Byers, Alexandria, VA. She was blessed with grandchildren Billy Evans, Kimberly Evans (and Travis) Pabst, Kristin Evans, Hunter Evans, Jesse Rogers, Reed Rogers, Blake (and Caroline) Evans, great grandchildren Evan Pabst and Mabel Pabst, and many nieces and nephews. She was instrumental in organizing family reunions to bring disparate family members together for experiences that will be forever remembered.
She was a dedicated military wife, active in the communities in which she lived: den mother for Cub Scouts, troop leader for Girl Scouts, volunteer at DeWitt Army hospital, choir member, Sunday school teacher, garden club member. She was a volunteer for 30+ years in the Correspondence Office of the White House for Presidents Carter through Obama and was actively involved in the Ft. Belvoir Chapel for decades. Along with her husband, she was on the Advisory Council of Guidepost Foundation, and on the President's Council of the University of Maryland University College.
She loved to travel and see new sights! Whether accompanying her husband on business or leisure trips, or on her own with friends and/or with women's groups touring both the country and the world, she relished and celebrated the diversity she experienced in her visits.
A funeral l service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Ft. Meyer Post Chapel prior to interment with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions in memory of Helen Reed Evans to the Dementia Society, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019