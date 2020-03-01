|
|
Helen Zimmerman Green, 96, residing at Homewood at Crumland Farms, passed to the Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born on May 6, 1923, she lived most of her life in Walkersville, MD. Being the loving wife of Paul J. Green, they had an inspiring marriage of 69 years. He passed away in March of 2016, she has sadly missed the love and companionship of her husband.
Helen was the daughter of the late Ephriam B. and Media L. Winebrenner Zimmeman of Walkersville and was preceded in death by an infant sister, Margaret Beattie Zimmerman. She was a 1940 graduate of Walkersville High School. Mrs. Green was an active volunteer in many church and local community activities. Serving the Lord for 38 years as a member of Grace United Church of Christ; she was an elected Elder, President of the Golden Ray Class, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Since 1986, she and the family were devoted members of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick. Most recently, you would find her nearly every Sunday at the Chapel Service at Homewood. Her faith and church family have always been precious and an emphasis in her life.
Helen attended Peabody School of Music in Baltimore. A fond childhood memory was singing with her father at many churches throughout the county. She was a member of Frederick Eastern Star, Frederick Cotillion, and volunteered in many school and community organizations when her children were young.
Helen survived by a daughter, Paula Biser and husband Bob of Bolivia, NC and sons: Donald Green and wife Susie of Bolivia, NC, and Paul J. Green, Jr. and wife Karen of Walkersville. She has six loving grandchildren: Krista Bowen and husband Christopher, Charla O'Sullivan and husband Christopher, Mandy Sipple and husband David, Amy Routzahn and husband Nathan, Abby Gearhart and husband Craig and Grant Green and wife Julia. The great grandchildren were a cherished joy for Mom-Maw; they are:Jakob and Reese Bowen, Sean and Eden O'Sullivan, Ethan Sipple, Ashlynn and Luke Routzahn, Wyatt and Eva Gearhart and finally baby Mila Sofia Green.
Helen Green is also survived by Margaret and Joseph Leberz, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law who are gratefully loved by her and the family.
The family would like to thank Homewood for the care, concern and love Helen received over the last 6 years. They too, are overwhelmed by the love Hospice gave our mother in the final weeks. Helen was blessed by these loving angels.
A celebration of Helen's life will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 13, in the chapel located in Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road in Frederick, MD. The family's friend and retired pastor, Rev. Robert Manthey will officiate. There will be a private interment.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702 or Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020