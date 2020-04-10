|
|
Helen C. Harne, 66, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.
Born May 30, 1953 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Ridenour and Arita (Brice) Ridenour.
She attended Catoctin High School, Thurmont, MD.
Helen was a member of Pioneer Baptist Church, Thurmont, MD.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping and going to the beach. She loved to care of children and provide Child Daycare Services.
Helen is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Lee Harne whom she married March 23, 1985, daughter, Bobbie Sue Harne, step-daughter, Patricia Ann Doyle, grandchildren, Abigail McGlaughlin, Hunter McGlaughlin and Garrett Doyle, sisters, Judy Hewitt and Mary Moore, brother, Ernest Carbaugh and wife Ellen and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was Preceded in death by one brother, Donald Carbaugh and five sisters, Sue Lewis, Martha Wantz, Catherine Lewis, Nancy Brown and Betty Delauter.
A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Brown Cemetery, Foxville, MD.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date at Pioneer Baptist Church.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020