Helen J Kerns of Frederick, formerly of Walkersville, passed away at the age of 84 on November 4, 2019. Born on February 26, 1935 in Hagerstown MD to the late Pazzi and Mary Nichols, she was the wife of the late Edward Kerns who passed away in January 2019.
She is survived by her children David Kerns (Debbie) of Kearneysville WV, Kathleen Bein (Hank) of Abington PA, and Brian Kerns (Cindy) of Jefferson. She is also survived by grandchildren Megan Kerns, Nick Bein, Sarah (Jeff) Butts and Karry (Bud) Herndon; great grandchildren Isabela, Christian, and Kelsi Harless and Bradley Herndon.
Helen graduated Hagerstown High School in 1953. She was an administrative assistant for the FCPS retiring from the superintendent's office. She was a near professional seamstress, a fantastic cook , and a lover of animals and books.
In keeping with her wishes, a family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of any flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give)
