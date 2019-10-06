|
|
Helen Michael Plunkard (Hoffman), 84 formerly of Mt. Airy, Maryland passed away on October 4, 2019 in Frederick, Maryland. Loving wife to Franklin Plunkard, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Franklin Plunkard of Frederick, son Don Plunkard of Smithsburg, grand-daughters Christy Purdum (Plunkard) and husband Mike Purdum of Libertytown, Md and Chasidy Plunkard of Mt. Airy, Md. Also survived by her great grand-children: Catilyn Purdum, Makayla Purdum, Joseph Purdum, Dain Polyniak and Daniel Polyniak.
Mrs. Plunkard was the daughter of the late George William Hoffman, Sr. and Ethel Warnetta Hoffman (Thomas) and preceded in death by her sisters: Harriett B. Gibbons, Anna Mary Shankle, Ruby Brashears, Jane C. Phillips and her bothers: George W. Hoffman, Jr., Marion Hoffman, and Rev. John Hoffman and her son Patrick Plunkard.
Mrs. Plunkard retired from the State of Maryland after 22 years as a teacher's aide from Carroll County Public Schools. She was a life member of Doubs Epworth United Methodist Church and Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
The viewing will be at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD, on October 8th from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on October 9th at 11 a.m. at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD. The Burial will follow services at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, Md, 21701, Doubs Epworth United Methodist Church, 5131 Doubs Rd, Adamstown, MD 21710 or Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary 702 N Main Street, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019