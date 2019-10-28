|
|
Helen V. Tyler ,89, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Frederick Health & Rehab in Frederick, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Tyler, Sr.
Born on July 17, 1930, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Margaret V. Burriss.
She is survived by daughter, Patsy Good, Son, James E. Tyler, Jr. and wife Brenda and daughter, Barbara Lehman and husband Leon; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD where a celebration of Helen's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
