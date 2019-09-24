|
|
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Henry "Hank" Bellefleur, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 62.
Hank was born on April 30, 1957 in Bristol, Pennsylvania. He earned an MS in Accounting and Tax from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He also earned a BA in Economics from Northwestern University, where he was an Admiral of the Latham Yacht Club, was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma and ran Varsity Track. At his first job out of college, Hank met the love of his life, Sylvia. They got married on October 2, 1982 and became proud parents of their daughter, Julia.
For nearly 30 years, Hank, a licensed CPA, served as a senior executive in the government contracting arena directing the accounting and finance functions of private, public and subsidiary level organizations.
When he wasn't dedicating his life to his family and career, Hank enjoyed playing golf, attending sporting events, driving his Corvette, travelling and entertaining family and friends. Hank was an avid runner; he completed over 40 races, which included marathons, half marathons and 10-mile races. He was especially proud of the half marathons he ran with his daughter.
Throughout his life, Hank was actively involved in and devoted to the life of his church. He lived his faith and served his church in many ways. Cooking breakfast for the youth every Sunday and serving as Finance Chair and Admin Board Chair are just a few.
Hank was known for being a devoted and loving husband, father and son. He will be remembered for his true generosity, calm demeanor and unwavering devotion to those close to him.
Hank was preceded in death by his father, David Sr., and his mother, Anna. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, his daughter, Julia, and his siblings, Mary and David.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:30 am (visitation at 11:00 am) at Damascus United Methodist Church, 9700 New Church St Damascus, MD 20872.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hank's name may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church (Mail: 9700 New Church St. Damascus, MD 20872 or online: https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/94677) or Special Olympics Virginia (Mail: 3212 Skipwith Road, Suite 100 Richmond, VA 23294 or online: https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/virginia)
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019