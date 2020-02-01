|
Mr. Henry Stanford "Josh" Brooks, age 73, of Frederick passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in New York, NY on February 9, 1946 to parents Thomas Brooks and Anita Abramovitz (nee Zeltner).
Josh grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY and spent many summers in Vermont. He graduated high school from The Solebury School in New Hope, PA. He attended Bard College and graduated from the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop. His life experiences were rich and varied, including a long standing career in radio. In 1969, he attended Woodstock and cofounded Spiritus Cheese, the radio program which became the genesis of the Washington D.C. progressive radio station WHFS, 102.3 FM. In 1983, Josh helped promote the first In The Street Festival and fell in love with Frederick. He moved to Frederick soon after and worked at various local radio stations. Josh volunteered weekly reading to the students at Lincoln Elementary and was a supporter of the ARC of Frederick. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis and racquetball, and was a dedicated and founding member of the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek.
Josh was married to Trish Brooks (nee Noonan) for 33 years. He is survived by his two children, Jori Blouin, Zachary Brooks and partner Dulcie Bomberger and son Kai; his sister, Antoinette Brooks-Floyd, step-sister Margorie Brink; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sister Cora Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 12pm until the start of the memorial service at 2pm on February 9, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The ARC of Frederick County, 620-A Research Court, Frederick, MD, 21703.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020