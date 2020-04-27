Home

Henry Richard Welch passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 while a resident at Potomac Valley Rehabilitation Health Care Center.

Born December 28, 1947 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, he was the first son of the late Vallie Pauline Welch Thomas, nee Gaynor, and George Henry Welch. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Jane (BJ) Welch. Raised in Charles Town, WV by his mother and stepfather, Charles Thomas, he worked in many occupations, lastly transporting patients for medical care in Frederick.

He is survived by his son, Richard Eugene Welch of Hagerstown, MD. He leaves behind his siblings, Agnes Viola Jones and her spouse Frederick Allen Jones of Bakerton, WV; Larry Mathew Welch and his spouse Elizabeth Ann Welch of Frederick, MD; Jerry Francis Welch and his spouse Debbie Welch of Clarksville, TN; Tracy Rebecca Glover and her spouse Paul Glover of South Carolina; Jeffrey Todd Welch of Kearneysville, WV; Michael Allan Welch and his spouse Margaret Welch of Pennsylvania; stepmother Esther Rebecca Welch of Middleway, WV and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Michelle Wivell and family of Thurmont, MD; and Michael Duble and family also of Thurmont, MD.

Henry was preceded in death by his younger brother, Edward Gordon Welch.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Thurmont with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
