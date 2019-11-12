|
Henry William Lyles got his wings and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, MD after a brief illness. He was born in Cedar Grove, MD on March 30, 1953. He was the son of the late John and Helena Lyles.
Henry, also known to many of this family and friends as "Bo" and "Hardrock", attended Damascus High School. Bo was a Volunteer Fireman for Damascus Fire Department for 10 years. He loved being a fireman. Bo worked at the Cold Storage in Mt. Airy, MD for 10 years, Montgomery Donuts in Rockville, MD for 10 years, and Waste Management for 21 years, until he retired in June 2019. Bo loved to hunt, fish, and cook on the grill with his brothers and nephews. He played the guitar and could fix anything. God blessed him with many gifts.
Bo will be sorely missed. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Pauline, Gaithersburg, MD, daughter Valerie, Germantown, MD, 6 grandchildren, 5 brothers; John (Betty), Warrington, VA; Robert (Barbara), Walkersville, MD, Michael (devoted friend Virginia) and Tyrone (Dawn), Hagerstown, MD, Rudell and special brother, Michael Plummer (Roxanne), Damascus, MD, 2 sisters; Sarah Anderson (Charles), Mt. Airy, MD and Iona Lyles-Villavencio (Pablo), Damascus, MD. He also had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Christian Community Church, 11225 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019