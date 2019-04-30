Herman Henry Nicolas Jr. (Nick), formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away in the comfort of his home on April 28, 2019.



He was the only son of Herman Nicolas Sr. and Irma Nicolas. He is survived by his wife, Sonyae Nicolas, of 36 years and daughter, Theresa (Nicolas) Fowler. He is also survived by his son in law, Tim Fowler, and granddaughter, Abigail Fowler. He will also be greatly missed by many friends, family, and his church community.



He was a man that valued his faith, family, work ethic, and devotion to our country. He served in the Air Force from September 1969 until August 1990. His accolades include the joint service achievement medal for serving NSA in the Air Force from 1/10/1978-12/31/1980 and 4/26/1987-6/1/1990. He also received the superior civilian service award for his contribution of military intelligence for over 22 years at NGIC, NSA, and the United States Army. He has over 46 years of service to the United States government.



Herman was a loyal friend and family member. Many weekends you could find him in the outdoors, and Thurmont was the place that he typically ventured to. Most recently, he cherished his new role as a grandfather. Throughout his entire life he exemplified a man of courage, humility, and strength despite negative circumstances. His faith in God was apparent in the way that he loved others during his lifetime, and now he has angels guiding him home.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3 from the chapel at Rocky Gap Veteran's Cemetery, 14205 Pleasant Valley Rd, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019