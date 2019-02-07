Mr. Herman Elwood Long, born in Woodsboro, MD on December 20, 1915, ended his journey on Earth after 103 years and 48 days, passing peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was married to Helena Rippeon, of Mt. Pleasant, MD for over 71 years.



He lived in Frederick County his entire life. Mr. Long worked from an early age. First at the Woodsboro Sewing Factory, at the Ford Motor Co. as the night supervisor in the 1940's. He joined the Brown Williams Tobacco Co., moved to the Condon Tobacco and finally to Wachter Brothers Wholesalers until his retirement in 1973. Mr. Long traveled the Tri-County area (Montgomery, Frederick and Washington) calling on small grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants, selling them supplies and sundries. He had a lifelong friendship with Mike Fitzgerald of the Shamrock Restaurant, who had vowed to "buy him a cake when he reached 100 and not a day before.



Herman was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Helena R. Long in 2009 and his youngest son Richard in 2007. He is survived by his oldest son Wayne E. Long and wife Eleanor of Braddock Heights, MD; three grandchildren and wives, Michael and Tammy Long of Fredrick, Patrick and Lisa Long, of Frederick and Christopher and Marilyn Long, of Willow Springs, NC; four great-grandchildren also survive, Shaun Long, Tyler Long, Ashlyn Long and Matthew Long.



The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12 at 11:00AM.



Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019