Herman Richard (Dick) Menzer, Jr. age 81, died Saturday, February 16 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was born May 18, 1937, in Washington, D.C., the son of Herman and Sarah Menzer. He held both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from George Washington University.



He taught High School English for 35 years, first in Arlington, Virginia, then in Falls Church City, and, finally, in Montgomery County, Maryland.



He was active in School Board and Democratic politics, and served two years as president of the College Gardens Civic Association. After 34 years in Rockville, he moved Frederick in 2002, where he served on the Board of Directors of his condo. He became a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, where he planned and executed extensive landscaping, and where services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m. At that time many of the plantings he selected should be in bloom.



In 2017 he self-published a book called Gathering the Generations: The Life Cycle House. This book shows how houses can be altered to accommodate three generations comfortably with the use of stairlifts and elevators.



He is survived by his wife, Janet Anderson Menzer, three children - David Brian and wife Luella of Indianapolis, Amy Elizabeth and husband Scott Holupka of Baltimore, Steven Richard of Brooklyn, New York; and one grandchild - Maren Holupka of Baltimore. Other survivors include two sisters - Elizabeth Weilacher and husband Robert of Atlanta, Virginia Perrella of Berkeley, California, and four nephews. Additionally, he is survived by two step-grandchildren - Nicole Fogarty and Ingram Schermerhorn of Indianapolis.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick or to a . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019