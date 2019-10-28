|
|
Hester E. aka "Sis" Thompson, 70, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 with her daughters by her side.
She was born on May 9, 1949, in Parrisville, MD, to the late James L. Spencer, Jr. and Fannie Biggus Spencer. Hester was married to the late Ernest T. Thompson, Sr. She retired from the federal government after 34 years.
She received her education through Carroll County Public School Systems. Hester was an avid card player and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and her four grandsons known as "the four brothers." She had a flare for fashion. She lived - loved - laughed.
Hester leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Lacy Spencer Kebbeh (Musa), Lynn Spencer (fiance, James Jackson); sister, Robin Spencer; brothers, Larry Spencer, Kim Spencer (Tina); her grandchildren, Edried, Cortez, Elijah and Cody Spencer; devoted niece and caretaker, Stacey Simon; sister-in-law, Roxena Worrell; and aunts, Madeline and Maryanna Biggus.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Spencer, Robert Spencer, James Spencer, III and James Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick, MD. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Jackson Chapel in Frederick.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Romanic and Dr. King for the love and care shown to our mother.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019