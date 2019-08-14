Home

Mrs Hilda G. Etzler, 94, of Frederick, died Tuesday, August, 13, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of Reginald "Dick" Etzler Sr., who preceded her in death in 1996. Born February 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Gorman and Sadie Harshman. In addition to raising her children, she farmed for many years in the Ballenger area.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wilson (Henry), their children, Michael Harley (Tammy), and Brooke Wilson, daughter, Rose Villarreal (Earle), their child, Shawn Bledsoe (Chris), grandchild, Mykala Bledsoe, sister, Ruby Linton and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was was preceded in death by her son, Reginald Etzler Jr. and siblings, Lloyd Harshman Sr., Mary Ellen Harshman, and Doris Harshman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kline Hospice House. The funeral arrangements will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
