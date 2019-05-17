Hilda Marie Harbaugh, age 85, of Frederick, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born August 3, 1933 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late William Howard Angleberger and Helen Tobery Angleberger. She was the wife of Lee M. Harbaugh who died in 1981.



Hilda was employed at Shriner's Manufacturing Co., Woodsboro, for 30 years. She later retired from the Frederick County Board of Education, working as a school custodian. She enjoyed watching sports on television, especially the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers, making and collecting dolls and roosters, putting together jigsaw puzzles, reading and her beloved dog, Cindy.



Surviving are sister, Margaret Brandenburg and husband Wayne of Middletown; numerous nieces and nephews including special niece Melea Sue Fogle Baker of Harpers Ferry, WV, special nephews Richard W. Fogle and wife Debbie of Walkersville and Bryan E. Brandenburg and wife Keri of Hagerstown and special great niece and great nephew, Ella and Jackson Brandenburg of Hagerstown. She will also be remembered by special neighbors, Dick and Kate Monard. She was predeceased by 5 sisters and 7 brothers.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Sean Delawder, pastor of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 19.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 18, 2019