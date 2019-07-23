Homer Clifford Parker, born May 26, 1927 in Scottsboro Alabama, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 in Frederick Maryland. He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Huffer and husband Jimmy of Jefferson and Faith Mentzer and husband Frank of Boonsboro. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Dr. Heather Huffer Charchut and husband Steve, Holly Finney and husband John, and Clifford Jones and wife Kim, as well as seven great grandchildren, Parker Jones, Jathan Mentzer, Hayden Mentzer, Kendall Charchut, Colette Charchut, Annabelle Finney and Jan Finney. Homer is also survived by his sister, Marie Holterfield, special nephew Daniel Colgan III and special friend Pat Sheubrooks. Homer is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Jane Parker, his parents, Mino Parker and Bessie Matchum- Parker, his siblings, Vaugh Parker, Jane Edger, Vickie Smith and his grandson, Heath Mentzer.



Homer had a love for gardening and woodworking, and was always lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He worked for 42 years with the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad as a brakeman and then later as a conductor with the CSX which traveled from Martinsburg to Washington DC. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served as a Corporal during WWII. Homer was affiliated with the American Legion Steadman Keenan Post 96, Moose Chapter 660, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 113, the United States Transportation Union and the Masons AFAM Lodge 191.



Visitation will be held at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road in Brunswick on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 6-9pm, with a special Masonic Service at 7:30pm. The funeral service will be held at the John T. Williams Funeral Home in Brunswick Monday July 29, 2019 at 11am with burial immediately after at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Katie Bishop will officiate.



The family would like to thank Somerford Place in Frederick and Frederick County Hospice for their much appreciated help and support.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019