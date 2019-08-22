|
Horace Clayton Wright Sr., age 95, of Walkersville, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born March 24, 1924 in Leesburg, VA, on the farm of Virginia Governor Westmoreland Davis, he was the son of the late Clinton Herbert Wright (was the overseer on the farm) and Ella Florence Adams Wright. He was the husband of Dotty Albaugh Wright, his wife of 54 years, who died in 2001.
Mr. Wright was a 1941 graduate of Frederick High School and he served in the Merchant Marines during World War II on three different Liberty ships, mainly in the Mediterranean and Persian Gulf. He was one of five brothers who served in the Armed Forces at the same time. He had been the oldest member of Walkersville United Methodist Church and in recent years attended St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Utica. He was formerly employed as a painting contractor with and later became president and owner of Morse Decorating Co. of Washington, D.C., retiring in 1983. Following retirement he volunteered on a crop and turkey farm in Thurmont. He was a life member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co., having served for 72 years, from 1947-2019, and as chief for 18 years from 1966-1984. He was also a member of the Walkersville Ambulance & Rescue Co. and a 30+ year member of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. He served as a past president of the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and was inducted into the Maryland State and Frederick County Firemen's Association Hall of Fame. He enjoyed NASCAR races to the extent that he and his wife, in their motor home, and with friends, traveled the entire circuit one year and watched all but one (California) of the races. He also enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, volunteering with church and community activities and playing Pitch with a group of friends.
Surviving are son, Horace C. "Duffy" Wright, Jr. of Falling Waters, WV, special granddaughters, Jaime Wright of Alexandria, VA and Kelly Wright of Rocky Ridge; best friends, Taylor and Brandon Hoffman; long-time friends, the Cunninghams and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family being predeceased by 5 sisters and 7 brothers, and daughter-in-law, Janice Wright.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Albert Lane III, officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville, with military and fire company honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 25.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co., 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793 or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019