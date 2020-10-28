1/1
Howard E. Whisman
Howard Eugene "Jinx" Whisman of Dickerson, MD, passed away on October 26, 2020 at home.

Born in Maryland on March 13, 1942 to the late Frank William and Annie L. (Harrison) Whisman.

Howard is survived by his best friend and companion of 27 years, Annabelle "Piggy" Davidson and her three children; Annabelle E. Davidson of Brunswick, Evelyn Rowland of Hagerstown, Ricky Davidson, Jr. and wife Katie of Brunswick. He is also survived by Annabelle's grandchildren; Kelly Hottinger, Carter Hottinger, Joshua Corl, Thomas Corl, Zachary Rowland and Ashlee Davidson.

Also surviving are two sisters; Frances Johnson of Westminster, Nancy Smith of West Virginia, one brother; Albert Whisman and wife Della of New York; a special brother-in-law, Floydie Degrange of Frederick along with many nieces and nephews.

Howard was predeceased by siblings; Frank W. Whisman, Jr., Carl Edward, Helen Marie Degrange, Henry Ray, David Lee, Wayne Douglas and Annabelle's granddaughter, Meghan Davidson in June of 2020.

As per Howard's wishes he will be cremated.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
