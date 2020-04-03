|
Howard Jackson Clemons Jr., 82, of Frederick, Md., passed from this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judith "Judy" Clemons for 61 years.
Born December 14, 1937, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late H.J. and Gladys Clemons.
Howard was a self-employed drywall and painting contractor who loved hunting, golfing, deep-sea fishing, playing guitar, riding motorcycles, and talking on the CB radio. Howard was a devoted Christian who taught Sunday school and worked as an elder and a deacon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Stephen and Mark Clemons, his daughter, Tammie Thompson, his son-in-law, Jeff Thompson, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at Greenridge Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Greenridge Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020