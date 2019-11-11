|
|
Hugh Brown, 76, of Frederick, formerly of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Heartfields At Frederick in Frederick, MD. He was the beloved husband of Grace V. Brown for 53 years.
Born on November 23, 1942, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Maynard Owings and Marcellene Edna (Roby) Brown.
Hugh grew up in Fairland, MD where he was a 1960 graduate of Sherwood High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, as a Structural Mechanic from 1963-1969. Hugh retired from Bell Atlantic in 1995 after 30 years, he then went on to work at Interstate Communications in Hagerstown for several years. In his younger years he was a sharpshooter with NRA and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Hugh also enjoyed hunting at the family hunting cabin in WV and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. Hugh also played in a duckpin bowling leauge in Mt. Airy for 25 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard Brown and wife Micheala of Keymar, MD and his daughter, Tammy (Brown) Fisher and husband Kevin of Myersville, MD; grandchildren Mitchell and Morgan Brown and Riley and Jake Fisher and his brother Alfred Brown of DE.
The family would like to thank Heartfields at Frederick for all of their care.
A celebration of Hugh's life journey will take place at Prospect United Methodist Church, 5923 Woodville Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. There will be light refreshments following the service.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Western Maryland Chapter 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702, or Hospice of Frederick County P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702 .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019