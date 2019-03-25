Hugh Marshall Harris, age 74, of Petersburg, WV, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Kingwood, WV. He was born on March 3, 1945 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Elinor Royce King and David Ray Harris and a step-son of Marion Harris who survives in Mechanicsville, MD.Mr. Harris was a former member of the 1st Baptist Church in Petersburg and was currently attending the North Mill Creek Baptist Church in Petersburg. He received an AA Degree from Prince Georges Community College and a B.A. degree from West Virginia University. Mr. Harris was a metro bus driver for DC Transit for 12 years in Washington D.C. and retired after 20 years of service from the US Dept. of Commerce in August 15, 1997. He was a former Board Member of the Grant Co. Board of Education. Anyone who knew Hugh, would agree his greatest accomplishment and passion was serving as a Volunteer Fireman for 45 years. Along his years of volunteering, he was a member of the Seneca Rocks VFD, Chaplain and member of the Circleville VFD, Chaplain and member of Westphal Hose Co. #5 in Martinsburg, WV and a life member, Vice President and Chaplain with the West Lanham Hills VFD in Lanham, MD.Mr. Hugh's is survived by: his lifelong soulmate, Tina R. Jones, of Fredrick, MD; a daughter, Megan Summers and husband, Joseph, of Petersburg; 2 sons, Waylon R. Harris and wife, Janet, of Zuni, VA and David J. Harris of Suffolk, VA; 2 sisters, Lynn Engleston (Craig) of Fort Washington, MD and Rosemary Kelso of Moulton, AL, and 5 grandchildren, Savanah Wolford, James Wolford, Hunter Ayers, Braedon Harris and Rylann Harris.Mr. Harris's family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg. Funeral services will be on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 2 pm in the Chapel of the Basagic Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Perrine officiating. Interment will be in the Sites Cemetery in Dorcas, WV. Memorials may be made to your local Volunteer Fire Dept. Memories and words of comfort may be left at ww.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019