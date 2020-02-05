|
|
Hugh C. Virts passed away, peacefully, on February 3, 2020, at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Braddock Heights, MD, he was 95. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Louise H. Virts. He is also survived by his son, Ted Virts and his wife Christy of Frederick, MD, and daughter Mary Seidenberg and her husband Bill of Frederick. He had four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Hugh was a member and usher of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville for over 50 years. He also was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion for over 30 years. Hugh enjoyed his time coaching with the Rockville Baseball Association.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 7-9m at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4231 Catholic Church Road, Knoxville MD.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Hugh's name to s, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, 877-832-6997.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020