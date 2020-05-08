Ian Matthew Toomey, 37, passed away April 29th 2020 at FMH. I know you found your tree star in the Great Valley, Little Foot.
Ian is survived by his wife, Casey; mother, Maria Fontaine and step-father David Brlansky; sisters, Lisa Bellucci (John), and Rachel Matera (Drew); step-sisters, Liza and Jessica Brlansky; nieces and a nephew; many uncles, aunts, and cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Toomey.
Ian's health struggles were many, but his spirit was strong. He was a bright person, and his excitement and enthusiasm were contagious. He loved his family and found great happiness with his wife. They shared a love for journaling, and Ian was passionate about all forms of written word. His homemade gifts will continue to be cherished. His humor was clever, and he could always make you laugh when you least expect. His passions were many. He learned to juggle by reading a book! He taught himself origami, and loved working with clay. He enjoyed classic rock and 90s grunge. His love for music was infectious; he would study the words of his favorite songs and artist. This gave him a great ability to write his own music and sing his songs for his band Stand Aside. Hey Ian, say it ain't so. Where will you lead us from here? Thanks for all you've shown us. But the kettle's on to boil and we're so easily called away. I can't believe this is our last dance. I hope you had the time of your life. Those were the days, oh yes those were the...
In keeping with Ian's good nature, he was an organ donor. Ian was able to save multiple lives as a result
of his selflessness. The best gift in life is life itself.
Arrangements are private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Way Station at www.sheppardpratt.org/donate.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 11, 2020.