Ida Patricia (Pat) Williams

Ida Patricia (Pat) Williams Obituary
Ida Patricia Williams (Pat)

Pat, also known as Mom and Gram, was born in Berryville, Virginia on April 12, 1941 and went home with our dear Lord on April 4, 2019 where she is now free of any pain.

Mom will be greatly missed by her family, daughters, Kelly, Nicole. Her son-in-law, Jon Bracken. Grandchild, Anthony. There are also many friends and other family members that will be affected by her passing.

The viewing for friends and family will be held at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home in Ranson, West Virginia, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon, the service will be held at noon with Dr. Henry Christie officiating.

Burial will be at Pleasant View Memory Gardens in Kearneysville, West Virginia concluding the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a in her name.

Please sign the online guestbook and view her obituary at www.mtstrider.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
