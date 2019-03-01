Ingeborg Ramsburg, age 90, of New Market, MD died peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter and Robert O'Connor on Friday, February 22, 2019. Inge was born in Fulda, Germany on March 14th, 1928. She was the daughter of Valentin and Anna Baumbach Roeder.



In her twenties she came to the United States after World War II to visit her sister Elsa in Frederick, Md. It was there that she met and married her husband Camden Ramsburg. They later moved to New Market to pursue Cam's passion for antiques and together owned and operated Ramsburgs' Antiques on Main Street for many years.



Inge loved buying and selling antiques. She enjoyed swimming at the old Braddock pool, gardening and had a love for all animals and rescued many.



She was preceded in death by her husband Camden Draper Ramsburg Jr. in 1982. Her sister Elsa and her husband William Wertenbaker, a niece, Carol Ann High and her son Jamal David High. Special friends, Rudy Rodriquez, Raymond Burns and Ody Keller.



She is survived by her daughter, Anna M. Ramsburg and Robert O'Connor; a niece, Linda Holdcroft and family; special friends, Terri Rowe and family, Deano Thompson, Shirley, Joan, Bonnie and all of her neighbors in New Market.



A very special thanks to all of Delaware Hospice, especially Debbie, Jodi, Jessica, Joan, Mary Jo and Bobbi. Also, the Frederick Visiting Angels.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 7 at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 112 East 2nd St. in Frederick, MD followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3185, Frederick, MD 21705. Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or the New Market Volunteer Fire Department. P.O. Box 925, New Market, MD 21774.



Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019