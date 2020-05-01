Ingolfur Thors
1930 - 2020
Ingolfur Thors, of Davisburg, MD, passed away April 23, 2020, at Northampton Nursing Home in Frederick, MD. He was born on April 28, 1930 in Reykjazik, Iceland.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Thors; two daughters, Carla, and Florence; two grandchildren, Kris and Ashley; a brother, Thor; a nephew, Blaine; and many cousins. He is also survived by two stepsons, Mike and Jeff, three step grandchildren Nick, John, and Callan; and three step great grandchildren, Mike, TJ, and Bella.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.

Services will private for the immediate family.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
