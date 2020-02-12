Home

Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Frederick, MD

Iona R. McGrew

Iona R. McGrew Obituary
Iona Rosella McGrew, 97, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on February 10, 2020. Iona was the loving wife to the late Harry Ellis McGrew. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Joyce Snyder of Frederick, Maryland, son, Dennis John McGrew of Clarksburg, Maryland and one sister, Audrey Kleckner of St. Clairsville, Ohio. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Ellis McGrew and grandson Jeffrey William Gartner, two brothers, Leslie Morris and Pat Morris.

Iona (Grammie) lived a long happy life, on her own, and enjoyed entertaining her loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick Maryland. A celebration of her life will follow at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Rescue in Urbana, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either Hospice of Frederick County, Maryland or a blood donation to the American Red Cross.

The family is incredibly grateful for the many kindnesses during her life and for the gift of caring, attentive medical staff at Frederick Regional Hospital during her final days. To remember Iona please extend kindness and care to others.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
