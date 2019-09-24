Home

Ira Leroy King


1937 - 2019
Ira Leroy King Obituary
Ira Leroy King, age 81, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home in Clarksburg, Maryland.

Born September 7, 1937, he was a son of the late Jesse Pearl King, Sr., and the late Edna Pearl Brashears King.

He served in the U.S. Army, was employed by Hawkins Floor Company and he enjoyed tractor pulling, playing golf and traveling with his friends.

Surviving are a brother Jesse Pearl King, Jr. of Clarksburg, and sister Mary Ellen Smith and companion Richard Boone of Union Bridge. Nieces Debbie Crawford and husband Donnie of Virginia; Michelle Messner and husband Steve of Las Vegas, N.V.; great nieces: Jessica Morris, Nicky Crawford and Gracie Morris, great nephews: Melvin Smith and Nathan Morris; many cousins and friends.

At his request there will be no services.

Arrangements by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
