Irene Elizabeth Sheckles Cole, 79. of Walkersville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Louis N. "Pete" Cole III, who died on December 17, 2016. They were married for 54 years. Born in Frederick on July 6, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Eleanor Kemp Sheckles.
Irene was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1958. She had worked for many years in the family business in the office of Robert W. Sheckles, Inc. Irene was life member of the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church until closing in 2015.
Surviving are her sons. David M. Cole and wife Candice, of Walkersville and Robert L. Cole, of Frederick, grandchildren, Heather Adams and husband George and Daniel Carter, siblings, Margaret Main and Harry, of Urbana, Nancy Cole and James Sheckles and Monica, all of Frederick and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Sheckles and sister, Dorothy Mae Sheckles.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Placement of her cremains will be at a later date with her husband in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt, Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019