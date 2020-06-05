Irene Laura Mae Shafer Eisentrout, 91, of Middletown, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, entered the loving arms of God on June 4, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family.Born May 10, 1929, Irene was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Effie Wiles Shafer. She was raised on a farm in Middletown and spent her entire life cherishing the loving community of Middletown Valley. As a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 78 years, her faith guided her throughout her life. After graduating in 1946 from Middletown High School, she worked at the Hanover Shoe Company, at American Optical (Badge #13), and in the cafeteria at Middletown Middle School. She enjoyed traveling to visit relatives, weekend trips to parks and historical sites, and sitting outside to enjoy her flowers and fish pond.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William (Bill) Eisentrout, her children: Tina Rudesill and husband Todd, Eddie Eisentrout and Cheryl Ruff, and Linda Young and husband Mike, her grandchildren and their families: Justin, Courtney, Ethan, and Raegan Young; Abby, Heather, and Oliver Rudesill-Piner; Ashley, Jason, and Emma Kline; Jessica, Alex, Adleigh, and Clara Gretsinger; Molly Smith; Brady Rudesill and Brenna McNeil, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.She was preceded in death by all of her 8 beloved siblings: Pauline Eigenbrode, Catherine Shoemaker, Mary Zeigler, Louise Tyeryar, Earl Shafer, Albert Shafer, Glenn Shafer, and Charlie Shafer, as well as her grandson, Kent Patrick Rudesill.Irene was always a symbol of strength and hope to those around her, with a quiet persistence that carried her through every challenge. Above all, she was devoted to caring for her family and friends. She taught all of us about true kindness by sharing her generous heart and a seemingly endless capacity for love. It was measured in hours of rocking her babies, swinging in the backyard, family gatherings, and peaceful walks that reminded you to pause and notice the beauty around you. She never missed an opportunity to mail a card with a sweet message for every holiday.Irene led a simple but impactful life, staying true to her values and living out Jesus's message of grace and mercy over judgement. From her we learned the invaluable lesson that life is about moments of connection and always showing up for the people you love. Irene will live on as a quiet force inside us, gently comforting us until we meet again.A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.