Irene Kay "Reenie" Thompson, 73, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Born Nov. 26, 1946, in Rock Hill, Illinois, she was the daughter of Victor and Verda Rexroth, both deceased. She is survived by her sister, Judy Rexroth of Gaithersburg, Maryland; three sons, Eric Thompson, and his wife, Karen, of Wilmington, Greg Thompson, and his significant other, Joan Lechner, of Miami, Florida, and Jason Thompson of Wilmington; and two grandchildren, Julia and Noah Thompson of Wilmington. Irene was a bookkeeper for years as well as an active member of her church community in Mount Airy/Kemptown, Maryland. She was a talented artisan, seamstress and crafter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Irene Thompson to the NHCS Senior Resource Center at 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28403. A service will be planned for spring 2021 in Maryland. Please share online condolences with the family at Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



