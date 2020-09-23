1/
Irene Kay "Reenie" Thompson
Irene Kay "Reenie" Thompson, 73, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Born Nov. 26, 1946, in Rock Hill, Illinois, she was the daughter of Victor and Verda Rexroth, both deceased. She is survived by her sister, Judy Rexroth of Gaithersburg, Maryland; three sons, Eric Thompson, and his wife, Karen, of Wilmington, Greg Thompson, and his significant other, Joan Lechner, of Miami, Florida, and Jason Thompson of Wilmington; and two grandchildren, Julia and Noah Thompson of Wilmington. Irene was a bookkeeper for years as well as an active member of her church community in Mount Airy/Kemptown, Maryland. She was a talented artisan, seamstress and crafter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Irene Thompson to the NHCS Senior Resource Center at 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28403. A service will be planned for spring 2021 in Maryland. Please share online condolences with the family at Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
