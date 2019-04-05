It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Irma Beatrice Smith on April 4, 2019 at the age of 80.



Irma was preceded in death by Mike, her loving husband of 59 years, and her brother George. She is survived by her son Michael (Sharon Edelstein), her daughter Karen Smith Rotabi (Paul Martin), and her grandsons Alexander, Benjamin and Ethan.



Irma was born in San Diego, California on June 25, 1938 to Berta and Gordon Summers. She cherished her early years spent with her grandmother and many cousins in Mexico. She then attended Rosary High School in San Diego, California. She met Mike, the love of her life, after a high school football game, and they were married a year after graduation. In 1963, Irma, Mike and their young son Michael moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Mike was a graduate student. In 1967 they moved to Aiken, South Carolina where they lived for nearly 50 years. Their precious daughter Karen was born in Aiken in 1968. Irma and Mike loved traveling throughout the world, both for work and pleasure, often with their children, grandsons, and extended family. Irma truly loved traveling in Central America, first visiting their daughter while in Peace Corps. Irma and Mike traveled there to study Spanish on many occasions. To celebrate Irma and Mike's 50th anniversary and their 70th birthdays, the extended family traveled together to Guatemala to study Spanish and explore the beautiful countryside. In total, Mike and Irma traveled to well over 30 countries and lived briefly in England. These memories will be cherished by family as adventure was a central theme of family life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irma's Memory to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill at https://donate.nami.org/fundraiser/2011223. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019