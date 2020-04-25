|
|
Irvin W. Thompson, Jr., 77, of Frederick, MD, passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, in the comfort of his home on Monday April 20, 2020. Irvin W. Thompson, Jr., affectionately known as Irv, Daddy, Uncle Irv, Bustie, and his favorite, Poppy, was born June 1, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up surrounded by the love of his large extended Puriefoy/Thompson family in Elmwood. He was baptized as a youth at Beulah Baptist Church and graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1961. He attended Lincoln University where he played basketball and graduated as a math major in 1965. He was made in the Tau Pi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated in 1976. Irv spent 35 years of his professional career working for Westinghouse in various leadership positions including managing production of radar systems that saved lives during Vietnam, leading electronic car battery technology in the 90s, and, everyone's favorite, running an assembly plant in Barbados. His time in Barbados sparked a love of travel in Irv and his family and they have since visited, worked in or lived in over 50 countries. His favorite travel included good food, great wine and even better company and he made repeated trips to Germany, France and the Caribbean. After retirement, Irv worked as a personal jeweler, a beloved school bus driver, and as President of Montrachet Board of Directors. He was survived by his cherished wife of 51 years, Marsha Thompson (nee Williams), his sister Marie "Reedie" Thompson, two daughters Michelle Cummings (Kevin) and Paula Wood (Kenny), 6 beloved grandchildren (Cori, Kayla, Sydney, Kai, James and Kierstin) and legions of cousins, friends and extended family who leaned on him for counsel and reveled in his good cooking. He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin (Sr.) and B. Louise Thompson and his in-laws, James and Ruth Williams.
A heartfelt thank you to Frederick Health Hospice, Dr. Asif and the entire staff at Maryland Oncology Hematology P.A, and especially his beloved primary care physician, Dr. Louis Malinow and staff for the expertise and care given during his illness.
Due to COVID-19, private cremation services are being handled by Resthaven Funeral Services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Please, no flowers, but if you should be so moved, we welcome donations to Lincoln University. Please include in the memo "In Memoriam: Irvin W. Thompson Jr., c/o 1965 International Fund". The website is giving.lincoln.edu, select the international fund, giving class of 1965, Lincoln alumni, in memory of Irvin W. Thompson Jr. He will be greatly missed!
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020