Montgomery United Methodist
28325 Kemptown Rd
Damascus, MD 20872
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Montgomery United Methodist Church
28325 Kemptown Road
Damascus, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Montgomery United Methodist Church
28325 Kemptown Road
Damascus, MD
Isabelle Weston Mills Obituary
Isabelle Weston Mills, 90, of Mount Airy, Maryland joined her husband Carl Henry in their heavenly home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born September 30, 1928 to the late Burt Horton and Mary Tate Weston in St. Louis, MO, she was preceded in death by her siblings Tate, Anne, Burt Jr., Paul, Marynelle and Little Billy.

Isabelle will be lovingly remembered by her four boys Dave (Barb), Mike (Vickie), Tom (Chris), Jamie (Karen), grandchildren Jess, Sara (Jason), Sam (Kate), Melanie (Pat), Erin (Joe), Deanna, Morgan (Tim), Ross (Sarah), Carly (John), great-grandchildren Carter, Grace, Riggs, Anna, Nora, Mikey, Ryan, Camilla, and one on-the-way.

A talented artist, Isabelle had a gift for writing, painting and drawing which she shared through many poems, short stories and hand-drawn Christmas cards. Isabelle's greatest joy was her family and she enjoyed hosting many Weston Family reunions bringing family together from near and far.

Family will receive visitors at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 pm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
