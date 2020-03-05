|
Ivan Wayne Lantz, 69 of Oakland and formerly of Lewistown passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Born on August 10, 1950 he was the son of Shirley and the late Ivan Upton Lantz.
Ivan in addition to his father he was preceded in death by grandson Kenny McLester; granddaughter Natasha Metz; brother David Allen Lantz; and special friend Rosie Livengood.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed cheering on his team the New York Yankees.
Ivan is survived by his wife Sylvia Jean Lantz; sons Ivan Lantz Jr. (Ann), Kenny Lantz, Tommy Lantz; daughter Tracey Metz (Earl Sr.) brother James Robert "Bobby" Lantz (Melissa); sisters Teresa "Terry" Thomas (Dan), Robin Keeny, Patricia "Patty"Clem; grandchildren Earl Jr., Mason, Rylie, James, Katherine, Cori, Jessalyn; great-grandchildren Lyndsey, Remington "RJ", Victoria; and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at on TUESDAY March 10, 2020 at BLACK'S FUNERAL HOME 224 North Church Street Suite B Thurmont, Maryland from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will be held on WEDNESDAY March 11, 2020 at BLACK"S FUNERAL HOME 224 North Church Street Suite B Thurmont, MD at 11 AM with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Ivan's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020