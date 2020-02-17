Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Izabella Lupinacci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Izabella Lupinacci


2018 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Izabella Lupinacci Obituary
A light that blew in like a storm and left all too soon. Her smile lit up any room and was completely contagious. Our warrior princess who taught the world what true strength is, is now back in the Lord's hands.

Izabella is survived by her parents Sasha and Jennifer Lupinacci, her big brother Giovanni, her grandparents Stu and Patti Rounds, Bob and Betty Lupinacci, her Godparents Charles Calvello and Nikki Meadows, as well as other Aunts, Uncles, tcousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to Logan's Never Be Alone Foundation in honor of Izabella as it is a foundation that means a lot to the family.

https://www.neverbealonefoundation.com/

Visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Izabella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
Click Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -