Izetta Jewell Heare Luhn, her husband Donald's "little country girl" went to be with him on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the early morning. Born July 12, 1918 at home near the small village of Grassy Lick, West Virginia, Izetta graced the world with her goodness, intelligence, love, diligence, humility, and beauty. Welcoming her home are her parents, Anna and Rueben; sisters, Oneta and Vera; son, Donald, Jr.; along with all her aunts, brother and sister-in-laws, uncles, cousins, neighbors, friends, and all generations gone before. Mourning her absence are her children, Dennis and wife Laurie, Roland, and Deanna; grandchildren, Lisa, Jamie, Geoff, Rachael, Jesse, Sarah, and Liz; great-grandchildren, Summer, Cohen, Indra, Lucy, Hannah, Mario, Chris, Annabelle, Daniel, and Alicia; great-great-grandchildren, Juniper, River, and Ariel; special friends, Judy, Doris, Nancy, and Willard; neighbors, Tom and Helen, Bill and Pat, Raul and Mary, Rich and Donna; nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of the others who knew and loved her. She gave her thanks often to her caregivers, Rachael, Ophie, Roland, Deanna, and Pat; Bernadette, and many others from Family and Nursing Care; Nurses Susan, Rae, Alimatu, Chaplain Susan, and many others from Holy Cross Hospice; and Stephanie with Izetta's home care practice. Izetta was passionate about doing everything well, homemaking, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a gifted gardener and loved working alongside Mother Nature. She did beautiful needlework, told and wrote beautiful stories about her life in West Virginia, faithfully sent cards and letters, and in later years kept daily journals. In her one-room schoolhouse on the Ridge Road near Romney, West Virginia, she loved education, with Geography as her favorite subject and had visions of traveling the world. In the war years, she did travel to Deming, New Mexico where she met her husband, who it turned out was from Maryland and where they lived their life together. Her life of 100 years was well lived and a blessing to all who were lucky enough to be included in it. She learned her philosophy of life, her gentleness, and her core value that all people are equal and deserve to be treated well from her beloved father, Reuben Davis Heare, with whom she worked closely on their farm near Romney, West Virginia. Rather than flowers, please help someone in need to make the world a more beautiful place in Izetta's memory. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11am to 12pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 12pm. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Methodist Church Cemetery in Laytonsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019