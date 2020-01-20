|
|
Jacen Nathaniel Lewis, 45, of Gettysburg, PA, ended his courageous battle with Male Breast Cancer on January 16, 2020 surrounded by family.
Jacen was born on March 15, 1974 at Gettysburg Hospital, He was the son of Linda (Angell) Lewis and the late Darrel Jacen Lewis of Thurmont.
He graduated from Catoctin High School in 1992.
Jacen worked at UnitedHealthcare (UHC) as a coordination of benefits representative for many years. Where he had many friendships.
He loved the Redskins and the Oriels. He was known to spend time with friends trading and colleting sports cards and action figures and watching the big WWE matches. He was an animal lover especially his own pets, Daisy, Lily, and Bella and the late Winston. He, however, will be best remembered for the wonderful family man he was. He loved spending time with his loving family at family gatherings, fishing, or just driving the battlefield with his children.
Jacen is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Leanne (Hadley) Lewis and their 3 wonderful children Jacen Jr, Myracle, and Sarabeth. He will fondly be remembered by his Father in law Martin Hadley of Frederick; sister in law Michele (Hadley) Cavell and her husband Josh Cavell of Frederick; and his brother in law Bryan Hadley and his wife Suzanne (Aulls) Hadley, and their children Brenna and Nathan Hadley of Frederick. He will also be remembered by his aunt Shirley (Angell) Riffle and her husband Frank Riffle of Thurmont, and his uncle Charles Angell of Thurmont, and his Uncle Pete Angell and his wife Nancy Angell of Thurmont, and uncle James Angell and partner Harriet Herman of Ellicott City. He is also remembered by many cousins. He had many friends that will think of him often however, his "brother from another mother" Scott Hewitt, and "his sunshine" Kimberly Blumenauer will miss him deeply.
A celebration of Jacen's life will take place at noon. on Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Thurmont Firemen's Activities building, Thurmont, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Male Breast Cancer Coalition at malebreastcancercoalitions.org.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020